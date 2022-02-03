iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $108.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

