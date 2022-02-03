Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,389 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.81. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $29.33.

