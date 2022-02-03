Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,633 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 13.1% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 22.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Kellogg by 48.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.