Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,005 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 235,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 360.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 26,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 189.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

