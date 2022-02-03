Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,873 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $104,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.76. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $278,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

