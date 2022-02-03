Vale (NYSE:VALE) Trading Up 3.7%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 543,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,223,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

