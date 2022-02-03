Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,156 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $25,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFG stock opened at $133.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.72. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

