Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,980,095 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $26,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 713,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 453,904 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

