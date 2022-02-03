Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

Shares of PGTI opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

