Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.
Shares of PGTI opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $28.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 73,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,227,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,749,000 after purchasing an additional 217,316 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
