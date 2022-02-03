Ralph Martin Gallo Sells 3,513 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $83,925.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
