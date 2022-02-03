Ralph Martin Gallo Sells 3,513 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $83,925.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $286.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Parke Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 75,101 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 376,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.