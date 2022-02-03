Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BXBLY opened at $13.37 on Thursday. Brambles has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $19.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXBLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

