iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Holdings Decreased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,936 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 580,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 124,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of IGF opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.78. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.99 and a 1-year high of $48.60.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

