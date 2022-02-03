SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49.80 to SEK 49.60 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

SSAAY opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.37.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.