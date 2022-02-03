Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Colgate-Palmolive’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy forecasts that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

