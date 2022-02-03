The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Stake Boosted by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $30,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 18.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Children’s Place by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of PLCE opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $113.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. Children’s Place’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.