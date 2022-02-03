Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 33.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Cognex by 22.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Cognex by 25.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 93.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

