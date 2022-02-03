Short Interest in Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Grows By 31.1%

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,071,300 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 5,393,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70,713.0 days.

BNCZF stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Banco BPM from €3.10 ($3.48) to €3.20 ($3.60) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

