Truist Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.24. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $240.79 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $269.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.45 and its 200 day moving average is $247.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

