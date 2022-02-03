Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.69 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the information services provider will earn $25.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $3,600.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $28.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $30.86 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $33.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,960.73 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,002.02 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,830.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,829.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after purchasing an additional 708,879 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,028,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,121,178,000 after purchasing an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,388,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,945 shares of company stock valued at $418,092,111. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

