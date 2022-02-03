Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Kemper in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of KMPR opened at $52.95 on Thursday. Kemper has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kemper by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kemper by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

