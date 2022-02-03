Airtel Africa’s (AAF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 158.30 ($2.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.14 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.
