Airtel Africa’s (AAF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 158.30 ($2.13) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 163.14 ($2.19). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

