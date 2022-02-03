Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FDEV. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($45.95) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,635 ($35.43) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,918 ($39.23).

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,384 ($18.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,657.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,208.61. The firm has a market cap of £545.19 million and a PE ratio of 38.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. Frontier Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,286 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,360 ($45.17).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.