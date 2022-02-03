Steven Ralph Rodgers Sells 3,863 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.