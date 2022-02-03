Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 382,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CDDRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDDRF opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.79.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

