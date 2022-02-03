NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.52% from the company’s current price.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 295 ($3.97).

NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 251.30 ($3.38) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £28.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.24. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 150.45 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 255 ($3.43).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

