Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,824 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,347,000 after acquiring an additional 578,369 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 289,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $4,114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 216,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 18,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 985,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Barclays upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

