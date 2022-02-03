Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,401,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,617,000 after acquiring an additional 594,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,921,000 after acquiring an additional 218,058 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 533,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.67 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $71.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.964 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

