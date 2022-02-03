Financial Contrast: Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) versus Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Porch Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $495.31 million 7.29 -$24.37 million ($1.80) -29.76 Porch Group $73.22 million 13.26 -$54.03 million N/A N/A

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Porch Group.

Volatility and Risk

Alteryx has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Porch Group has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Porch Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -22.97% -18.89% -5.74% Porch Group -67.09% -46.03% -13.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Porch Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Porch Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alteryx and Porch Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 0 3 7 0 2.70 Porch Group 0 0 10 0 3.00

Alteryx presently has a consensus price target of $89.20, indicating a potential upside of 66.54%. Porch Group has a consensus price target of $26.10, indicating a potential upside of 163.64%. Given Porch Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Porch Group is more favorable than Alteryx.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc. operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services. It also connects consumers with home services companies and offers a full range of products and services where homeowners compare and buy home insurance policies; arrange for various services in connection with their move, from labor to load or unload a truck to full-service, long-distance moving services; discover and install home automation and security systems; compare internet and television options for their home; book small handyman jobs at fixed, upfront prices; and compare bids from home improvement professionals who can complete bigger jobs. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, home, auto, flood, and umbrella insurance products; and contractor services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

