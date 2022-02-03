The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.77 Million Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $3,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,851,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 24.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In other news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.56.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $417.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $338.79 and a twelve month high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $443.39 and its 200 day moving average is $477.26.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.