The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Amundi purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth about $175,245,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,002.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,127,000 after buying an additional 486,600 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth about $55,918,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after buying an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.41 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

