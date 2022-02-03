Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $18,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,896,000 after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after buying an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $609.62 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $471.16 and a 52-week high of $769.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $687.83 and a 200-day moving average of $678.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

