Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 23.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $847,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 35.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 628,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.78 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.