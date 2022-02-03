The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after purchasing an additional 94,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

SMG opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.