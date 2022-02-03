The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $19.84 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,748 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in APi Group were worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in APi Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $5,088,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in APi Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in APi Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,065,000 after purchasing an additional 435,681 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth $2,711,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

