Assetmark Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $81.24 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

