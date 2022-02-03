Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,692 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 417,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,535,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

