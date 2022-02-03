TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 701,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,179 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $9,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TCG BDC in the second quarter valued at $2,121,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 103.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 72,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 76.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 21.4% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCG BDC stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $763.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on TCG BDC in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

