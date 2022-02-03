Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.63. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 30.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,862,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $26.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

