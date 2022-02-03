Analysts Expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ BKCC opened at $4.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

