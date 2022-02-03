Fortis Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Get Fortis alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.52%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.