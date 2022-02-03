Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

Shares of TT stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $144.09 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,351,000 after buying an additional 109,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

