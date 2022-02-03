DA Davidson Weighs in on Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

OSBC stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $393.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $772,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,413,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

