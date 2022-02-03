Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 75.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 275,255 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $9,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.54.

Shares of RL stock opened at $113.67 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.