Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,575,000 after buying an additional 130,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,760,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $12,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.19.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CZR stock opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

