Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,245 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

