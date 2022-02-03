Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.96. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.07, for a total transaction of $454,239.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,975,590. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

