Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,158,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,418,000 after purchasing an additional 73,570 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,867,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $84.94 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.87 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

