Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WEF. CIBC boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$679.53 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.