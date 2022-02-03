Fort L.P. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fort L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $313.46 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.66.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

