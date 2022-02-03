Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lessened by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 418,796 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $118,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.66.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.